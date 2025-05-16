The MSE Equity Price Index gained 0.1% to 3,815.854 points as the gains in APS, BOV, MIA and VBL outweighed the declines in Malita, Main Street Complex, FIMBank and BMIT. Meanwhile, four other equities closed unchanged as today’s trading activity amounted to €0.16 million.

VBL plc surged by 10.6% to the €0.188 on two trades amounting to 10,000 shares.

APS Bank plc gained 2.8% to the €0.56 level on a single deal of 4,500 shares.

Also in the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc rose by 1.5% to the €2.00 level across six deals amounting to 28,540 shares.

Also among large companies by market cap, Malta International Airport plc increased by 0.9% to the €5.80 level over six deals amounting to 6,269 shares. Last Tuesday, MIA published the financial results for the first three months of 2025 and announced the traffic results for April. Revenues increased by 13.7% to €29.2 million while EBITDA surged by 14.1% to €16.9 million. Overall, MIA generated a net profit of €8.5 million in the first quarter of the year compared to €7.3 million in the comparable period in 2024. MIA stated that passenger movements in April 2025 amounted to a record 896,769, which is 15.8% above last year’s comparable figure. The seat load factor for April 2025 increased by 2.2 percentage points to 86.0% despite that the seat capacity rose by 12.8% when compared to last year. The passenger movements during the four-month period ended April 2025 amounted to 2.69 million, representing an increase of 14.6% over the corresponding period last year. MIA held its Annual General Meeting today, which approved all resolutions.

Main Street Complex plc slumped by 31.3% to an all-time low of €0.206 on a single trade of 5,000 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc slumped by 5.3% to the €0.32 level on two trades of 10,060 shares.

FIMBank plc plummeted by 19.5% to an all-time low of USD0.12 over seven deals amounting to 33,972 shares.

Malita Investments plc slumped by 8.0% to a nine-month low of €0.46 over two trades totalling 8,360 shares.

Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at the €0.32 level as 8,250 shares changed hands.

Also in the property sector, Hili Properties plc held the €0.24 level over three deals amounting to 161,000 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc closed unchanged at the €0.75 level over eight deals totalling 14,110 shares.

Harvest Technologies plc held the €0.90 level on two trades amounting to 1,830 shares.

The RF MGS Index fell for the fifth consecutive session as it eased by a further 0.07% to a fresh one-month low of 909.709 points. However, later during the day, sovereign bond yields in the euro area and the US fell after data released today showed that US producer prices during April unexpectedly declined by 0.5% compared to market expectations of a

0.2% increase. Consequently, this marked the first decline in producer pieces since October 2023 and is the steepest drop since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, there was a 0.7% decline in service costs, the largest recorded figure since 2009. On a yearly basis, producer prices eased to 2.4% in April, the lowest since September 2024 and slightly below forecasts of 2.5%.

This report contains only public information and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.