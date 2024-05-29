A significant list of classic Lamborghini models participated in the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. This year’s competition, which has run since 1929 and is now one of the oldest and most celebrated in the world, welcomed a cohort of four cars produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese, confirming the growing attention commanded by Lamborghini’s classic cars. A 1967 Miura P400 was on show in Cernobbio in Class D, titled “Faster! The Arms Race On The Road”, and Class H, called “The Need For Speed: Supercar Stars of The Video Generation”, included a 1976 Countach LP 400, a Countach 25th Anniversary, and a 1999 Diablo GT.

The selection encompassed a period of more than 30 years, involving all the most iconic V12-engined models produced in that period. It is also the first time the youngtimer Diablo has been shown at Villa d’Este, confirming the increasing appreciation of this model as a classic car and sought-after by collectors.

“It’s important to point out that at Villa d’Este, of the four Lamborghini cars presented, one has already received the Certificate of Authenticity from Polo Storico and two are currently in the process of attaining it,” said Alessandro Farmeschi, Lamborghini’s After Sales Director.

“This demonstrates how the work done by our specialists is gaining increasing appreciation among collectors. It’s also worth mentioning that it is thanks to the archives of Polo Storico, our in-house department in charge of managing all of Lamborghini’s history, that we can verify with certainty the condition of our cars, from the very first 350 GT to the last Diablo produced in 2001; we can certify whether its current condition has remained exactly as it was when first delivered, and reconstruct its history.”

Lamborghini Countach

Worthy of note is the success achieved by the Countach LP400, awarded by the jury for its V12 with the ‘il Canto del Motore’ trophy for the best sound, and the Diablo GT, which, in its debut as a model at the Villa D'Este competition, won the ‘BMW Group Ragazzi’ trophy. The Diablo was voted, during the public open day at Villa Erba, as the most iconic car in the competition by the under-16 audience.

Each of the four cars presented by their owners at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has a unique and fascinating story that deserves to be told.

