Summer will kick off with four music, dance and arts festivals that will “strengthen our cultural identity and offer a platform to local and international artists,” Arts Minister Owen Bonnici said on Monday.

Festivals Malta will be staging four festivals between May and July namely Ritmu Roots, Malta International Arts Festival, Malta Jazz Festival and Dance Festival Malta.

Speaking at the launch of Festivals Malta’s summer programme of events, Bonnici said the events will not only boost Malta’s summer season with “high-level activites” but will also attract thousands of people to the island “with direct benefits both on an economic and social level”.

Ritmu Roots Festival will open the Festivals Malta summer calendar with its third edition which will be held between May 21 and 24. The Artistic Director of Ritmu Roots Festival, Andrew Alamango, said "Ritmu is a platform for the public where communities come together with music and participate in traditional activities with the community." This year, this festival will include projects such as Kummittiva, Għana, the game of balls, and international artists such as Tarta Relena, Pliri Ntaxei and Vincent Moon.

The Malta International Arts Festival returns from June 13 to 22 with ten days of multi-disciplinary events including dance, music, theatre and visual arts performances. This year's programme includes a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Underground Valletta, M.A.D. – Music and Dance, Music Painted by Caravaggio and Boċi the Musical in collaboration with Teatru Malta.

"The Malta International Arts Festival has an innovative programme with a contemporary aesthetic across various historical sites to make the narrative of cultural heritage an integral part of the unique experience of this festival," Artistic Director, Ruben Zahra said.

The Malta Jazz Festival will include an eclectic programme of events with a celebrity line-up featuring artists such as Michael Mayo, Rebecca Martin, Peter Barnstein, Knower and many more.

Artistic Director Sandro Zerafa explained, "With a programme ranging from Peter Bernstein's iconic musical styles, to the explosive energy of the Los Angeles duo, Knower, to the folk music of Rebecca Martin, the Malta Jazz Festival – now in its 35th edition – delivers on its promise of combining eclecticism, integrity and excellence." This festival will be held between July 7 and 12.

Dance Festival Malta, which will take place between July 24 and 27, will connect local artists with various European artists by offering them a platform where they can discuss, share and improve their artwork through masterclasses and specialist workshops.

The festival will also feature four days of dance performances that convey diverse messages through wonderful choreographies. "Dance Festival Malta is a festival that unites different cultures, generations and voices – where the power of movement and dance celebrates differences, sparks dialogue and unites us as a community," explained artistic director, Francesca Tranter.