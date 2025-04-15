The four lions and a leopard found living in poor conditions in Naxxar on New Year’s Eve have yet to undergo any physical medical examinations.

Animal welfare activists from Vuċi għall-Annimali confirmed that, despite discussions with the Veterinary Regulations Directorate (VRD), no vet has physically examined any of the big cats.

“The vet who saw the animals told us they wouldn’t go in there and that they are examining the animals just by looking at them,” activist Althea Galea said.

“They told us from what they saw they are ok. But that’s the problem.”

As a result, Galea said, the animals have not undergone basic diagnostic procedures such as blood tests or dental checks:

“They are not taking this seriously.”Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina confirmed that, to her knowledge, physical medical examinations had not yet taken place.

“If we do not have the means and resources to ensure an animal’s wellbeing then we should not allow them in. If you can’t properly care for them you shouldn’t have them.”

One of the main obstacles, according to Galea, is the lack of local expertise and manpower. She said she was informed there are only three veterinarians working with the VRD.

“How can there only be three vets for an entire country? It just goes to show that animal welfare is not a priority in this country,” she said.

The animals remain under the care of their owner’s veterinarian. They are currently housed in an enclosure comprising four rooms in Naxxar, under 24/7 police security. A VRD officer is also assessing them daily. It is still not known who imported the lions.

Protest outside VRD offices

Vuċi għall-Annimali is organising a protest in collaboration with the Italian group Uniti Per Salvarli Canicattì – ODV, and Italian activist Enrico Rizzi on Tuesday outside the VRD offices in Marsa.

Among the protesters’ demands are the release of the lions, enforcement of animal welfare laws, and action on the broader issue of abandoned animals in Malta. Galea said options for the animals’ relocation do exist.

She noted that international animal welfare organisations 4Paws and Born Free had expressed interest in assessing the cats and potentially relocating them to one of their sanctuaries.

However, she said the process stalled due to the absence of formal details. “Because there weren’t formal details the process halted and the lions and the panther are still in Naxxar,” she said.

Galea believes the animals should be relocated to a sanctuary where they can live more freely, with adequate space. She also said the current owner should bear the cost of their transfer abroad.

The Animal Rights Ministry disputed Galea’s claims, telling Times of Malta that the number of vets working for the VRD was far higher than Galea suggested. A spokesperson said there are currently 28 vets working within the directorate, not three.

However, the ministry confirmed that no physical medical tests had taken place.“

Physical examinations were not considered ideal, as each animal would have required sedation, posing a significant risk to their lives,” a ministry spokesperson explained.

“As a result, the VRD opted to avoid unnecessary danger.”

Nevertheless, the spokesperson said “there are no stereotypical behaviours, no excessive aggression, no evident behavioral signs of frustration or other negative behavioural signs which may indicate poor welfare of these animals”.

The spokesperson said the enclosures the animals are kept are smaller and lower than the recommended minimum standards, and no enrichment activities are provided to allow the animals to ensure that they will not be bored in the enclosure.

The spokesperson said action is being taken in line with the law relating to Owning and Keeping of Dangerous Animals Regulations, yet did not clarify if the owner was fined or will be taken to court.

The regulations say that a person caught guilty of keeping dangerous animals could be liable to a fine of anywhere between €2,000 and €65,000 and could be jailed for up to three years.