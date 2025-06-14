Four people were arrested in an anti-drug trafficking and organised crime operation, where police seized €30,000 worth of drugs, police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the police said the operation began at around 1.30 am on Saturday, when police officers intercepted a vehicle in the Tal-Balel area of San Ġwann. Inside the car were two men and a woman, who, according to the police, are suspected members of an organised criminal group involved in drug distribution.

During a search of the vehicle, the police discovered a quantity of pills, suspected to be ecstasy, as well as white powder believed to be cocaine.

After the vehicle search, the police carried out coordinated searches at multiple residences linked to the suspects. During these raids, a third man was arrested, and further drugs were seized.

The police confiscated more drugs, including 400 ecstasy pills, ketamine, methamphetamine, cannabis, and synthetic cannabis.

The total value of the confiscated drugs is estimated at around €30,000.

The individuals, aged between 23 and 30, are being held under arrest, while police investigations are ongoing.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.