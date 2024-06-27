Four people were injured in an argument at a private residence in Marsascala late on Wednesday.
The police were alerted about the fight on Triq il-Kavallieri ta’ Malta at 10pm.
Officers found blood on site, but the people involved in the argument had left for hospital in a private car.
The people included a 47-year-old from Mosta who suffered grievous injuries and three other men - also from Mosta, aged 19, 20 and 21. The three younger men suffered slight injuries.
The police said in a statement a weapon with a blade was used during the argument.
The police are investigating the case and looking to identify other people involved in the argument.
