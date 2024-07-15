Recruiting and retaining the best IT employees is a vital part of many modern business strategies but there is more to building a successful team than just paying the highest wages.

In the modern labour market, salary is only one of a number of factors that job applicants are evaluating when choosing their next IT role, and putting the right benefits on the table can make all the difference when it comes to recruitment.

Altenar is a leading iGaming software provider with an office in Malta and was named Best Workplace 2024 at the SiGMA Awards. With a workforce of more than 500, the company knows all about the challenges of recruiting IT staff and Agnieszka Chowdhury, Altenar’s Senior HR Manager, provides her top four tips.

Go the extra mile with benefits

Every employee values different benefits as we all have different needs and values based on our personal circumstances and preferences. By recognising and accommodating the diverse preferences of employees, companies can create a productive workplace where employees feel valued, satisfied and productive.

Offering only competitive salaries and benefit packages is not enough to attract and retain top talents anymore. In the competitive market as we have right now, companies not only need to match what the market offers but to surpass industry standards. Private health insurance, wellness programmes and sport/fitness reimbursements are among the most common perks to be offered.

Provide a work-life balance

Flexible work arrangements are increasingly important for parents or employees with long commutes. Offer a flexible work schedule, the ability to work from home or adjust work to accommodate personal needs. That boosts morale and makes employees feel more trusted and loyal towards employers.

Meet the candidates

We had a candidate that was in the process of online interviews and was actively searching for a job. When we invited her to our office for a face-to-face interview, she already had other jobs offered.

She came to the office and mentioned that the working environment and the vibe in the office helped her to make the decision on which job offer to accept. Face-to-face interviews are beneficial for both parties.

Make employees feel valued

Diversity, equality and inclusion are essential in creating a supportive and fulfilling environment for all. This requires ongoing efforts and commitment.

Creating a strong culture of belonging where every employee feels valued, respected and included brings out the best in everyone. The best benefits are those that look after the employees in one way or another, and the best workplace is where people come first.

