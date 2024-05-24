A national ‘State of the Nation’ conference organised by the office of the president will be held for a fourth time on June 20, President Myriam Spiteri Debono announced on Friday.

The aim of the conference, held at Verdala Palace, is to create an informative debate on the findings of research into people’s attitudes, aspirations, concerns and how the Maltese and Gozitan characters are changing over time.

The previous conferences were held under President Emeritus George Vella.

Researcher and statistician Vincent Marmara said the study will look at what defines people and influences them to form their opinions and thoughts.

“This year in particular, we will look at the economic model, not from a technical aspect but from what influences it,” he said.

"Ultimately, the people are at the centre of everything that makes this, with their choices, opinions, and thoughts."

For his part, event organiser Lou Bondi said that fundamental and radical changes are taking place in our country and around us.

"Changes are creating realities, and we still need to understand what they mean for us so that the sense of who I am and who we are is no longer what it was yesterday."