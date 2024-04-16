Media veteran Fr Joe Borg has been chosen to serve on an international Church committee that will look into the mission of the Catholic Church in the digital sphere.

The topic was discussed during one of the synod sessions in October, with Pope Francis expressing a desire to see the subject analysed more thoroughly.

Borg will be one of eight media experts from all over the world to serve on this committee.

The group is one of ten expert committees set up by the Pope, with the intention for each one to delve into a different subject.

In a letter to Cardinal Mario Grech, who is the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, the Pope said that he considers these topics very important and that they should be studied in detail.

Borg has been active in the Maltese media for more than 50 years and for many years was responsible for leading media outlets for the Church in Malta.

He also has served as the chair of the editorial board at PBS and was responsible for drafting the National Broadcasting Authority.

Borg was the first journalist to be given a Gold Award for his contribution to Maltese journalism.

Presently, Borg is a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences at the University of Malta. He also serves as the chair of the Richmond Foundation.