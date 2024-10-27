Fr Manwel Curmi, the man who founded Fondazzjoni Arka in Gozo passed away on Sunday aged 87.

The foundation runs an Għajnsielem residence that offers respite to people with disability and their families. It was the first of its sort in Gozo.

Fondazzjoni Arka, which announced his death on Facebook on Sunday said Curmi had spent his life working on removing the stigma linked to disability.

The foundation said he worked quietly and without fanfare.

Tributes poured in the afternoon for Curmi, fondly known as Dun Manwel tal-Arka.

Rabat's St George Basilica, where he served for some time, said Curmi was known for his charitable work, and his expert advice was always sought after.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela referred to Curmi as "a pioneer" in the disability and elderly sector.