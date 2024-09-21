French President Emmanuel Macron named a new government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Saturday, marked by a shift to the right 11 weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election.

The first major task for Barnier, appointed just over two weeks ago, will be to submit a 2025 budget plan addressing France's financial situation, which the prime minister this week called "very serious".

Conservative Barnier is best known internationally for leading the European Union's Brexit negotiations with the UK.

More recently, he has had the difficult job of submitting a cabinet for Macron's approval that has the best chance of surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Opposition politicians from the left have already announced they will challenge his government with a confidence motion.

In the July election, a left-wing bloc called the New Popular Front (NFP) won the most parliamentary seats of any political bloc, but not enough to get an overall majority.

Macron argued that the left would be unable to muster enough support to form a government that would not immediately be brought down in parliament.

He turned instead to Barnier to lead a government drawing mostly on parliamentary support from Macron's allies, from the conservative Republicans (LR) and the centrists groups, while counting on a neutral stance from the far right.

Among the new faces in key cabinet posts are Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, a centrist, and conservative Bruno Retailleau at the interior ministry, whose portfolio covers immigration.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, a close Macron ally, has kept his job.

The difficult job of submitting a budget plan to parliament next month falls to 33-year-old Antoine Armand, the new finance minister. He has previously served as head of Parliament's Economic Affairs Commission.

Even before the announcement, thousands of people with left-leaning sympathies took to the streets in Paris and the southern port city of Marseille on Saturday to protest.

They object to a cabinet they say does not reflect the outcome of the parliamentary election.