Francesca Curmi will be vying for first place when she will partner Despina Papamichail in the doubles final at the Alaminos-Larnaca Tournament, on Saturday.

The winning pair will be facing a couple composed of Switzerland’s Leonie Kung and Eliz Maloney, representing the United Kingdom.

The Maltese and Greek player advanced to the final after beating the duo formed by Germany’s Ella Seidel and Ksenia Zaytseva of Russia 6-1, 6-4.

More details on SportsDesk.