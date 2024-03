Francesca Curmi and Despina Papamichail triumphed in the doubles at the Alaminos-Lanarca tournament, on Saturday.

The Maltese and Greek tennis players won by two sets – 6-3, 6-2 – in a little less than 90 minutes against Leonie Kung of Switzerland and United Kingdom’s Eliz Maloney.

This is the second doubles tournament victory for Curmi which follows her 2022 success in Vigo when she partnered fellow Maltese player Elaine Genovese.

