The luxury resort franchise that is slated to operate the planned Comino hotel has caused environmental damage in other countries it operates in, according to Moviment Graffitti.

Six Senses, which markets itself as being environmentally sustainable and socially conscious, operates 22 hotels and resorts across Europe and South East Asia and is behind some of the world’s most luxurious resorts and spas.

Earlier this month, the Planning Authority recommended for approval a project by local firm Hili Ventures to build a hotel and bungalow complex on Comino. The PA is set to decide on the project on April 24.

In a video published on Thursday morning, Moviment Graffitti accuse Six Senses of taking over public space and polluting the surroundings of its resort in Ibiza, Spain.

The Six Senses resort in Ibiza, Spain reneged on promises to use sustainable practices , say the island's activists

The video features interviews with two environmental activists in Ibiza, who say that the franchise promised the resort would be sustainable.

“They said they would plant local vegetation and recycle all the water. But someone travelling along the coast in a kayak noticed there was water pouring out of pipes leading down from the hotel,” said Hazel Morgan, president of Friends of the Earth Ibiza.

Morgan adds that the hotel built a dock for its seacraft, and held parties on the public beach, “using it as if it was their property.”

Joan Carles Palerm, from environmental group GEN-GOB, said the hotel had also caused an increase in light pollution, which negatively affected birds that breed in the area.

“I believe that this is not a company that can be trusted in a place as precious as a Mediterranean island,” he said.

Morgan quoted the area’s mayor telling the local press that the project never should have happened.

“Knowing what’s happened in Ibiza, it’s so important that people join together and make it very clear to the authorities that they don’t want this on one of the last protected areas in Malta," she said.

Moviment Graffitti reiterated its call on the PA board to reject the project, saying it would inflict serious damage to Malta's common heritage.

The controversial project, which received thousands of objections, would see the site of the former Comino Hotel redeveloped. This would include the replacement of the 13 derelict bungalows at Santa Marija Bay with a complex of 16 villas complete with a convenience store and amenities.

Reacting to the video, Hili Ventures said it would be operating the resort with Six Senses based on a shared vision and bound by a detailed agreement that sets clear expectations for how the resort will be managed.

"We remain confident in our relationship with Six Senses. They were selected following a comprehensive process because their brand proposition aligns with our vision for Comino, centred on regeneration, low-impact design and long-term environmental stewardship," a spokesperson for the company said.

Over the past few years, the spokesperson said, Hili Ventures had participated in a transparent and detailed planning process and scaled down the project in line with the findings of the rigorous environmental studies carried out.

"This project will remove obsolete infrastructure, restore degraded land and lower guest capacity while ensuring full compliance with the strictest environmental standards," the spokesperson said.