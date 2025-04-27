We had known Francis Zammit Dimech was ill for some time. But his premature passing was no less shocking. And no less painful, all the more because I am sure that he had a lot more to give.

And give he did.

It is not possible to count all those who shared anecdotes following the news of his passing, describing how they fondly remembered him. They amply demonstrate not only that he will always be known as a wonderful human being, but also as a man who gave his entire life to be of service to others.

What is perhaps most noteworthy is that he did so in a way that transcends the usual trappings of domestic politics. He was never a competitor on a district, but a trusted colleague. He never worked underhandedly to undermine anyone but progressed on his own steam.

I cannot recall a single instance when his narrow personal interest was ever a factor in his decision-making.

He saw his role in public life as being one in service of ideals greater than himself. And in striving to achieve them, Francis accomplished a great deal.

He served in various ministries and eventually also joined myself and Roberta Metsola at the European Parliament, where he quickly made his mark as a credible, trustworthy, and reliable colleague who did his very best to leave an impact. Francis was an absolute pleasure to work with and any differences of opinion were respectfully resolved and never revisited.

He truly wanted to be of service. Even after his tenure as an MEP, it was his wisdom and guidance, without fanfare or care for appropriation of credit, that greatly contributed to steering the party through challenging times. He saw that a principled PN was best for the country, the latter which was always his cardinal priority.

So it is only fitting that he was entrusted with the role of acting president, which he held until his passing. At heart, he was a statesman, a driver of respectful dialogue and a moderate, reasoned, and respected voice.

It was heartening to see tributes pour in for him from both sides of the political divide. But perhaps what struck me the most was a conversation with a person who was responsible for scrutinising his ministries when the PN was in government. This is a person who never held back, and who this week was driven to tears by the news.

He saw that a principled PN was best for the country - David Casa

Even in the face of robust scrutiny, he showed himself to be an unwavering gentleman, who understood the role of journalism and of being held to account. And he submitted himself to that scrutiny without a shred of personal animosity, rather with professionalism and grace.

Of course, for me, it will be his time in Brussels that will remain most firmly imprinted in my mind.

If you met Francis, even for a short time, you would be well aware of just how incredibly funny he was. He brought such joy to those around him, but he also had an ability to remain composed and find humour even in the most difficult situations.

One of my fondest memories of him is standing side by side together with Roberta, being unable to keep a straight face long enough for the photographer to snap a photo. He would crack a joke that seemed to make his stomach wobble in the most lovable way from the giggles, and it would bring us all back into a fit of laughter and tears.

Francis was a force for good, a catalyst for change, a hard-working, devoted servant of his constituents and for some lucky ones, a treasured friend.

His passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. Despite the grief, those of us who loved him can take some solace in a life well-lived and a legacy that will live on.

Everything he did, he did to leave it better than when he found it. And in everyone he met, he inspired a lasting wish to be better.

For this, Malta owes him a debt of gratitude.

David Casa is a Nationalist Party MEP.