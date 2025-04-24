Former minister and acting president Francis Zammit Dimech put a smile on the face of everyone he met, mourners at his funeral were told.

Zammit Dimech died on Monday aged 70, following an illness. Hundreds of people filled every corner of Balluta parish church to bid farewell to the popular Nationalist Party politician on Thursday afternoon.

Fr Claude Portelli, who presided over his funeral, described him as a friend to all, and someone who always looked to build bridges and reach a compromise.

"Not for his own gain, but because he recognised that people have more in common than they have differences," he said, adding that society was becoming impoverished due to a lack of selfless people like the late former minister.

"Francis was a gentleman, a man of great wisdom and honesty. Wherever he went, he put a smile on people's faces. He had a passion for everything beautiful and cultural," Fr Portelli told the congregation.

The funeral was attended by both PN and Labour MPs past and present.

Among those present for the funeral service were President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione, and former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi. Opposition leader Bernard Grech is currently in China.

Several members of parliament past and present from both main parties also paid their respects.

Zammit Dimech's coffin was escorted into the church by musicians from the St Julian's band club, of which he was the honorary president. Serving Nationalist Party MPs helped to carry the coffin.

Zammit Dimech's coffin was carried by serving Nationalist Party MPs. Photo: Christ Sant Fournier.

Fr Portelli noted that Zammit Dimech always made an effort to attend weddings and funerals of his constituents.

The priest said all politicians should follow Zammit Dimech's example and treat politics as a calling and a service to the public.

As the mass concluded and Zammit Dimech's coffin was carried out of the church by PN MPs, the church erupted into applause.

Born in October 1954 and from St Julian's, Zammit Dimech spent decades serving frontline political roles for the Nationalist Party. He was first elected to parliament in 1987 and was reelected in all subsequent elections until 2017.

He went on to serve as a PN Member of the European Parliament until May 2019 and then moved into a more administrative role, serving as interim secretary general of the PN during a turbulent 18-month period between 2020 and 2021.

In April 2024, he was appointed acting president, serving as head of state when President Myriam Spiteri Debono was overseas or indisposed.

Zammit Dimech’s political career saw him serve as a minister for 16 years across two decades. His role in the executive spanned multiple portfolios, from Transport and Communications to the Environment, Infrastructure, Tourism and finally Foreign Affairs.

As his political career wound down, he returned to one of his original passions – the media – in retirement and obtained a Phd in Broadcasting. He also served as a visiting senior lecturer at the University of Malta’s faculty of laws.