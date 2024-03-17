An exhibition of around 30 oils on canvas by late artist Frank Briffa is on display at the art galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Seeing Music, featuring paintings inspired by music, marks the first time that works by Briffa are being exhibi­ted in Malta.

Born in Egypt in 1947 to a Maltese father and an Italian mother, Briffa spent his first years in Egypt where his father worked in shipping insurance and as ground crew for the RAF during the war.

Sibelius 5

After the war ended, families with British connections, including those who worked for the British, were expelled from Egypt, forcing Briffa’s family to move to England, where they joined a very active Maltese community in north London.

Briffa eventually settled in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and remained based in the north of England until his passing in 2021 following a long illness.

Organised by Briffa’s widow, Anne, the exhibition reflects her unwavering commitment to sharing his legacy with a broader audience. Anne recounts: “During our visit to Malta, Frank immediately connected with the Malta Society of Arts’ space, making it a natural choice for showcasing his works.”

Golden Cockerel

She provides insights into Briffa’s rich background, sharing anecdotes of a family that spoke Maltese, Italian, and even some Arabic due to their time in Suez.

The exhibition includes some of Anne’s favourite paintings by her late husband.

Creatures of Prometheus

A self-taught artist, Briffa’s creative journey thrived in the cultural tapestry of London. His passion for music, coupled with a keen interest in science, led him to pursue a degree in zoology and a doctorate in copper toxicity.

I am more concerned with trying to find a pictorial equivalent to the musical language - Frank Briffa

In 1998, he embraced a full-time career as an artist, exhibiting across various cities, including Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

Seeing Music invites visitors to explore works inspired by Briffa’s profound love for music.

Martinu 3

“Since 2005, much of my work has had strong associations with music. There are existing links between music and the visual arts such as a shared vocabulary; for example, composition, tonality, colour, chromaticism, texture,” Briffa had explained in an interview.

“Some music has the ability to transport us to another place and my paintings are based on pieces of music, which, for me, have this quality. In making these paintings I am not primarily trying to illustrate anything – I am more concerned with trying to find a pictorial equivalent to the musical language although, in some paintings, figurative elements do creep in.

Nights in the Gardens of Spain

“I have known the pieces of music that I use over a long time, so they have had time to produce a visual response in me. The paintings that result may be based on an entire piece or on just a few bars from a large composition.

“The composers I have used include Nielsen, Janacek, Mahler, Martinu, Schoenberg, Berg, Rimsky-Korsakov, J.S. Bach, Delius, Bartok, Mere­dith Monk and Charles Ives, a composer who has had a particular influence on my work.”

Seeing Music is on at the art galleries of the Malta Society of Arts, 219, Republic Street, Valletta, until April 11. Entrance is free. For more details about the exhibition, visit www.artsmalta.org or www. facebook.com/maltasocietyof-arts.