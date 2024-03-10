Frank Salt Real Estate recently hosted this year’s annual general conference at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali. Surrounded by a squadron of Spitfires and other formidable fighter planes, the venue served as a testament to the company’s 55-year legacy of taking real estate sales in Malta to new heights.

The entire Frank Salt team were joined by the consultants of Homes of Quality – the luxury arm of the group – accounting to an attendance of 200+ individuals, who all got an opportunity to be photographed walking down the company’s green carpet amid the many icons on display that echoed Malta’s active role during World War II.

Inside the venue, guests were framed by a big screen featuring snippets from iconic silent films featuring Charlie Chaplin and the Marx Brothers. Popcorn and candy floss machines dotted the perimeter to add to the nostalgic mood.

A feeling of anticipation was in the air, as it was the big night everyone was looking forward to: to hear about the past year’s achievements and the ambitious future plans for the group.

The event’s compère, Claire Agius Ordway, set everyone at ease and built up the mood, introducing the founder, Frank Salt, who kicked off the night with an overview of what the company has accomplished over the years, resulting in it becoming an industry pioneer.

COO Darren De Domenico then presented an overview of the company’s accomplishments over the last 12 months. De Domenico conveyed his sincere appreciation for everyone’s dedication and support, noting that: “2023 marked yet another successful year.

“Overall sales for the company surged by 18 per cent, aligning perfectly with projections. We saw a notable rise in first-time buyers and local investments, including buy-to-let sales, as well as increased activity from second-time buyers. The most significant growth, however, came from foreign buyers, where we registered an increase of 26%.

“This sustained year-on-year growth from foreign markets indicates a promising trajectory for 2024 and beyond. Commercial activity and sales showed positive momentum and our Letting division also closed the year on a high. Additionally, every other supporting division, especially that of Home Interiors and Property Management, registered growth, solidifying our overall success.”

Frank Salt Group director Grahame Salt was up next and started off by highlighting the special significance the venue held for the Salt family as his grandfather was a Spitfire engineer on active duty in Malta during World War II.

The Salt family were also one of the first to sponsor activities and aircraft restoration at the museum. Grahame reported that 2024 will see a stronger focus on vendors due to a brand new ‘Sole Agency Package’ that the company will roll out in the first quarter of this year.

He also announced that a number of game-changing technology-based services will be introduced to aid in the marketing of properties that are exclusively entrusted to Frank Salt Real Estate.

He then welcomed and introduced the company’s newly appointed managing director, Jean Chapelle Paleologo, who has been tasked with further developing the company’s various departments, while consolidating its core business operations. Chapelle Paleologo will also be working on some new segments of the business, both locally and overseas.

His opening statement reflected on his history with the company: “I have been a client of Frank Salt Real Estate for more than 20 years and have always admired the company’s standards of service and solid reputation as a market leader.

“It is a team that delivers a holistic service to its clients, which is considered quite unique and impressive.”

He described the company as a solid ship offering stability, clear direction and significant potential for growth, both at personal and corporate level. He also pointed out that: “Clients seek service, advice and value from the property consultants at Frank Salt and we deliver.

“However, we must have and maintain the right mindset and consistency to nurture our clients’ trust and always deliver a first-class experience.”

He also spoke about the importance of having the right perspective, cultivating new ways of thinking and encouraging growth in both one’s personal and professional capacities.

Presentations by both the HR and Marketing divisions followed, highlighting tools that the company uses to ensure a strong reach locally and abroad and its investment in ongoing personal development.

More than 10 new property consultants have joined Frank Salt’s ranks since the start of 2024 and a number of new incentives were also unveiled – aimed at rewarding the agency’s top performers and to encourage more property consultants to join the already 200+ strong team.

The highlight of the annual general conference was the honouring of the top performers of 2023. Under loud applause, the nominees and winners were called out in each of the categories and thanked for their hard work and results.

The evening ended with the announcement of the coveted ‘Branch of the Year’ title, and again, it went to the Mellieħa branch.

The event culminated in a notable celebration of the past year’s achievements and also provided members of the Frank Salt working family an opportunity to glance at the exciting times that lie ahead for the group.

Well-known Maltese singer Nicole Frendo entertained guests for the rest of the evening, while the fun, celebrations and partying continued into the late hours of the night.