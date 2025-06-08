Frank Salt Real Estate launching a solo art exhibition by celebrated Maltese artist Geoffrey Ciantar at the company’s Sliema branch from June 19 to July 19.

The exhibition centres around Ciantar’s evocative Rain series, a compelling body of work that captures the magic of rainfall as seen through a car windscreen ‒ transforming Malta’s familiar streets, architecture and villages into poetic, impressionistic scenes. These pieces reflect the artist’s fascination with urban life, streetscapes and the interplay of weather with the built environment, all rendered in his innovative, signature style.

Deeply invested in community-driven initiatives

Born in 1969, Ciantar began painting at an early age and honed his craft under the guidance of esteemed Maltese mentors, including the late Harry Alden and Anton Agius. Though largely self-taught, his natural talent and creative curiosity have led to a wide-ranging artistic journey spanning decades. He held his first solo exhibition at age 24, and in recent years has explored various media, including a pastel collection in 2022, which laid the foundation for his current work.

Ten per cent of proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Children & Youth First Nepal Foundation.

In a statement, Frank Salt Real Estate said the exhibition not only celebrates Ciantar’s artistic evolution but also reinforces its ongoing commitment to supporting local talent and cultural expression.

“The company remains deeply invested in community-driven initiatives across the arts, environment, sports and social causes,” it said.