In response to the growing demand for letting services in the south of Malta, Frank Salt Real Estate has inaugurated a new letting branch in Fgura, complementing its letting operations through its Cospicua and Marsascala offices in the region.

This move underscores the agency’s commitment to addressing the evolving needs of landlords and tenants, the company said. Situated on Żabbar road, the new branch will focus on fostering strong landlord-tenant relationships and ensuring “unparalleled customer satisfaction”.

The office will be managed by Karen Mills, who has recently been appointed as letting manager. Mills brings over a decade of managerial experience, previously managing large teams in the retail sector before transitioning to real estate in 2011. Her leadership and training background make her well-suited to spearhead the Letting Division’s growth in the southern region of Malta. Mills’s enthusiastic approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Frank Salt’s values, and she looks forward to building a dynamic letting team in Fgura.

Mills’s primary responsibility will be to strengthen the company’s letting activities in the south, working closely with her manager, Stanley Bonello, and the letting head of division, Philippa Tabone.

“I am now looking forward to fully embracing the challenges that lie ahead, managing the new letting office in Fgura, while still working in the sales sector, as well as helping new consultants achieve great results,” Mills said.

“I love being around people, so my aim is to put together an awesome letting team and create a busy letting hub in the south of Malta, something I feel is needed.”

She thanked Fgura sales branch manager Bonello for his continued support and mentorship over the past seven years and said she looks forward to a strong collaboration between the two Fgura offices.

Darren De Domenico, COO of Frank Salt Real Estate, emphasised the company’s commitment to prioritising landlords and ensuring they receive the best return for their property investments.

He said: “At Frank Salt Real Estate, we understand the importance of putting landlords first. Our promise is to provide personalised service, tailored to their needs, to ensure they achieve optimal returns on their investments.”

Managing director Jean Chapelle Paleologo highlighted the company’s focus on expanding its team of property letting consultants to meet the growing demand in southern and western Malta.

He said: “With the strong demand for rentals in these up-and-coming areas, including new developments in the aviation sector, commercial and retail areas like Skyparks and The Shoreline, as well as the upcoming health hub in Paola, we are actively recruiting more talented individuals to join our team. Our goal is to provide top-notch service to our clients while continuing to grow and meet the needs of the market.”