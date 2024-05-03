Wearable glucose monitors will start being freely available for people with type 1 diabetes aged under 45, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Friday.

Continuous blood glucose monitors reduce the need for finger-prick blood tests and help people with diabetes manage their condition.

So far, they were available to people aged under 35.

Apart from becoming available for all those aged under 45, they will now also be available to people suffering from conditions linked to the pancreas and those who suffer from gestational diabetes.

The Health Minister said the roll-out will see a further 200 people benefit from the service through a €1million investment.

He pledged collaboration with patients and professionals to continue monitoring diabetes and find innovative ways to control the condition in Malta.