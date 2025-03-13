Families are invited to spend time at the historic Ta’ Sopu coastal watchtower on the outskirts of Nadur on Sunday from 10am to noon.

One can explore the historic watchtower, dating from 1667, and join one of two free educational tours led by Din l-Art Ħelwa at 10 and 10.30am.

At 11am there will also be a guided one-kilometre walk in the surrounding countryside and nearby park with Nature Trust − FEE Malta, where one will learn about Gozo’s flora and fauna.

Suitable footwear with a good grip and ankle support is recommended. One is also advised to bring a drink, sunblock and a charged mobile phone or torch to fully explore the tower.

Children under 15 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. There are no public toilet facilities at the tower. Parking is available close to Ta’ Sopu Tower.

The event is free of charge, but a suggested donation of €5 to either Din l-Art Ħelwa or Nature Trust − FEE Malta would be welcome on the day, or online via the NGOs’ websites.

For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Nadur local council.