Young people born between 2005 and 2007 can officially register for a six-month free gym membership as of Sunday.

The initiative, which was first announced in last October's budget, was officially launched by Prime Minister Robert Abela at the Mediterranean College of Sport in Birkirkara on Sunday.

Robert Abela speaking to reporters ahead of the event. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

18 to 20-year-olds can apply for the free gym membership through the website youthfitness.gov.mt and will be able to enrol in one of 64 gyms across the islands.

Abela, a gym enthusiast himself, said around 12,000 young people can benefit from the initiative, in which the government will be investing €2 million.

"We want to bring about a change in mentality - in how we view physical activity from an early age," he told reporters ahead of the event on Sunday.

"We want to promote physical activity as part of our lifestyle. Physical activity is not only for professional athletes, but for the wider population as well."

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Abela encouraged eligible youngsters to seize this opportunity.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima echoed Abela's sentiments, saying the measure demonstrates how investing in sport and youth can unite the community around a healthy and positive lifestyle.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The government is also investing in a new mindset through this scheme, giving young people the encouragement they need to choose a more active and balanced life, thereby building a healthier future for the nation, he said.

The launch event on Sunday featured workout sessions and physical activity competitions. Renowned international figures in the field of physical activity, Alex Eubank and Greg Doucette, were also present at the event.