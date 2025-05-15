A new government-backed course aimed at improving community support for people facing mental health challenges has been launched by the health ministry.

Described as a form of mental health first aid, the course is designed to equip participants with the knowledge to recognise signs of mental illness such as anxiety and depression and provide basic support until professional help becomes available.

The initiative was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela and Local Government Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli. It is open to all members of the public and will be held at local council premises across the country.

The course is accredited and free of charge. It will consist of four three-hour sessions, totalling 12 hours, and will be led by mental health professionals from the Richmond Foundation. Sessions will be offered both in the morning and in the evening to allow for greater flexibility.

“The idea of this course is whether we are at work, with family or with friends we will be able to recognise that it’s not a case that someone has a character that pushes you away but rather that they have a problem,” said the CEO of Mount Carmel, Dr Stephanie Xuereb.

The course aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental illness, which is often a barrier to people seeking help. Participants will be taught to identify the early signs of mental distress and how to provide appropriate support to those affected.

“One of the main reasons people don’t reach out is because of the stigma on mental health,” said Zerafa Civelli. “To ask for help is a sign of strength.” She said several mayors and councillors had approached her wanting to address mental health in their localities.

Health Minister Abela echoed those sentiments. “Many people are still suffering in silence due to this stigma because they are worried people will judge them,” he said. “We are duty-bound to change this mentality.”

He encouraged people to see the course as a mental health first aid and as an opportunity to care for themselves and others: “This is a significant step forward for people to take care of themselves and each other.”

Applications can be made directly through local councils.