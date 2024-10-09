The Health Ministry announced the annual flu and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns on Wednesday, and said elderly people are also being offered a vaccine to prevent pneumonia.

All three vaccines are being offered free of charge at health centres. The flu and COVID vaccines are available for all those aged over six months, while the pneumonia vaccine Pnewmokokkali 20 (PCV 20) is for those aged 65 and over.

The administration of the vaccines will start on October 21 and continue till December 15 at the health centres in Floriana, Paola, Mosta and Gozo on all days between 1pm and 7pm (walk-in service);

The vaccines will also be available on working days at Cospicua, Birkirkara, Gżira, Kirkop, Rabat, and Qormi health centres between 1pm and 7pm (walk-in service).

The vaccines will also be available in-house for residents at St incent de Paul Home and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital.

The vaccines can be taken in one go or separately, as preferred.