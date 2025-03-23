A free webinar, entitled ‘Discover Estonian Early Childhood Education’, will be held on Tuesday, April 8 at 4pm, organised under the auspices of Malta’s Ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella.

Participants will learn about the innovative and high-quality way the early childhood education system is managed in Estonia, which is recognised as one of the world’s top-ranking countries in education, as reflected in its PISA test results.

During the webinar, participants will get an inside look at how Estonian kindergartens operate daily, from classroom activities to administration.

An experienced Estonian kindergarten teacher will share insights into learning activities, planning and child development assessment.

A kindergarten manager will speak about administrative processes, team collaboration and communication with parents.

In addition, participants will be introduced to ELIIS – the education management platform used in over 90 per cent of Estonian kindergartens.

The key topics which will be discussed during the webinar include :

• A day in an Estonian kindergarten – What does the schedule look like?

• How are learning activities planned and carried out?

• How is child development assessed?

• How do teachers collaborate effectively?

• How do kindergartens communicate with parents?

• What do administrative processes look like in Estonian kindergartens?

The webinar is aimed at kindergarten teachers and heads of schools, early childhood education professionals, and anyone interested in improving their kindergarten management and teaching practices.

To register, visit this link.