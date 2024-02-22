The Freeport Corporation has transferred a parking facility for 450 cars to Birzebbuġa local council as part of a community project.

Freeport workers will use the ground floor of the three-storey parking while the remaining two floors will be used by Birzebbuġa residents and visitors.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who was present for the inauguration, said that a high voltage shore-to-ship connection, due to be enabled shortly, would also mean Birzebbuġa who suffer less noise and pollution.

He also recalled that while the freeport would be extended on a site away from the residential area, no cranes would be installed on terminal 1, which was the closest to the residents and there would be no roll on, roll off operations at night.

Also present for the ceremony were Allison Zerafa Civelli, parliamentary secretary for local government, mayor Scott Camilleri and Freeport Corproation CEO David Magro.