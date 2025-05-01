A 37-year-old Freeport worker from Xgħajra was arrested early on Wednesday after the police found him in possession of kilos of cocaine set to be sold locally.

The police said in a statement its officers, together with freeport security personnel, stopped a car exiting the port at 5.45am.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The stop-and-search was carried out in relation to an investigation into drug importation.

The officers found seven kilos of cocaine in the car.

Further searches at the port led to the discovery of another 28kg of cocaine, with the total value of the haul reaching €2 million.

The drugs had been taken out of a container by the freeport worker himself, who then hid them around to be able to take them out of the premises in batches.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.