French taxi drivers on Thursday demanded government compensation for lost revenue during the Olympic Games as traffic disruptions and fewer regular clients weigh on demand.

In a letter to the transport ministry, taxi unions said that the Games had been "hugely disappointing" for the drivers of licenced taxis of which there are 20,000 in Paris alone.

"Demand is slowing and the entire profession is being prevented from simply doing their job because of these Games," said the letter, seen by AFP.

The number of additional visitors drawn by the Olympics had failed to make up for "the impact of traffic restrictions, the closure of venues and the impact of usual customers staying away", it said.

The unions demanded the creation of a "compensation fund" that they said should cover income lost for the seven-month period during which public spaces were being taken over for the Games.

Several venues in and around Paris, but also in Marseille were blocked off for several weeks before the Games started on July 26.

The government has encouraged French residents to go on holiday or work remotely during the Games, further dampening demand and contributing to a sharp fall in business compared to the same period in 2023, the unions said.

Some drivers had seen their income fall by 40 or 50 per cent, they said.

Last month, trade groups said that Paris shops, restaurants, bars and clubs were facing an "unprecedented slump in business and footfall", blaming in part the "heavy security measures" during the Games.