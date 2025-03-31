A French court on Monday sentenced far-right leader Marine Le Pen to a five-year ban on running for office with immediate effect, throwing into doubt her bid to stand for president in 2027.

She was also given a four-year prison term but will not go to jail, with two years of the term suspended and the other two to be served outside jail with an electronic bracelet, the court ruled.

Including 56-year-old Le Pen, nine figures from her National Rally (RN) party were convicted over a scheme where they took advantage of European Parliament expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for the party.

Twelve assistants were also convicted of concealing a crime, with the court estimating the scheme was worth 2.9 million euros ($3.1 million).

Marine Le Pen leaves court before sentencing ends. Video: AFP

All the RN officials including Le Pen were banned from running for office, with the judge specifying that the sanction should come into force with immediate effect even if an appeal is lodged.

"The court took into consideration, in addition to the risk of reoffending, the major disturbance of public order if a person already convicted... was a candidate in the presidential election," said presiding judge Benedicte de Perthuis.

Three-time presidential candidate Le Pen, who scented her best-ever chance of winning the French presidency in 2027 when President Emmanuel Macron cannot stand again, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

She left the courtroom after her conviction and this sanction were announced, but before the judge announced the prison sentence, an AFP correspondent said.

She is due to give a primetime TV interview to broadcaster TF1 on Monday evening.

Le Pen had said in a piece for the La Tribune Dimanche newspaper published on Sunday that the verdict gives the "judges the right of life or death over our movement".

With her RN emerging as the single largest party in parliament after the 2024 legislative elections, Le Pen believed she has the momentum to finally take the Elysee in 2027 on the back of public concern over immigration and the cost of living.

Polls predicted that she would easily top the first round of voting and make the second round two-candidate run-off.

The reaction from Moscow to the verdict was swift. "More and more European capitals are going down the path of violating democratic norms," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Je suis Marine!" ("I am Marine"), wrote Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of her main allies in the EU, on X in support.

Waiting in the wings is her protege and RN party leader Jordan Bardella, just 29, who is not under investigation in the case.

Bardella, reacting to the verdict, said French democracy was being "executed" with the "unjust" verdict.

In a documentary broadcast by BFMTV late on Sunday, Le Pen for the first time explicitly gave her blessing to Bardella becoming president.

"Of course he has the capacity to become president of the republic," she said.

But there are doubts even within the party over the so-called "Plan B" and whether he has the experience for a presidential campaign.

- 'Working for the party' -

Le Pen took over as head of the then-National Front (FN) in 2011 but rapidly took steps towards making the party an electoral force and shaking off the controversial legacy of its co-founder and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died earlier this year and who was often accused of making racist and anti-Semitic comments.

She renamed it the National Rally and embarked on a policy known as "dediabolisation" (de-demonisation) with the stated aim of making it acceptable to a wider range of voters.

Prosecutors accused the party of easing pressure on its own finances by using all of the 21,000-euro monthly allowance to which MEPs were entitled to pay "fictitious" parliamentary assistants, who actually worked for the party in France.

"It was established that all these people were actually working for the party, that their MEP had not assigned them any tasks," said the judge.

Given her current popularity, even some opponents have expressed discomfort over the prospect of Le Pen not making it to the starting line of an election.

"There are a very significant number of our fellow French citizens who identify with Marine Le Pen's words and her struggle, and personally I would be very upset, to put it mildly, if she were unable to run to represent them," France's former EU commissioner Thierry Breton told French television at the weekend.

Italy's Salvini calls Le Pen conviction 'declaration of war'

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini called the conviction and five-year election ban against Marine Le Pen a "declaration of war by Brussels".

Salvini's anti-immigrant and nationalistic League is part of the same far-right bloc within the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe, as Le Pen's party, and the two leaders are closely allied.

"In Paris they condemned Marine Le Pen and would like to exclude her from political life. A bad film that we are also seeing in other countries like Romania," wrote Salvini on social media.

He called it a "declaration of war by Brussels, at a time when the war instincts of Von der Leyen and Macron are frightening. We don't let ourselves be intimidated, we don't stop: full speed ahead my friend!"

The eurosceptic Salvini -- whose League is part of the right-wing coalition government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -- often rails against EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as well as French President Emmanuel Macon.

Dutch far right's Wilders 'shocked' by 'tough verdict' against Le Pen

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders voiced shock at a court ruling against Le Pen.

"I am shocked by the incredibly tough verdict against (Le Pen). I support and believe in her for the full 100 percent and I trust she will win the appeal and become President of France," Wilders posted in English on X.