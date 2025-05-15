Renowned French film-maker and sound explorer Vincent Moon is one of the international guest artists at this year’s Ritmu Roots Festival, being held from May 21 to 24.

Moon has already archived thousands of pieces of traditional music from around the world, filmed Indie rock artists and better-known musicians such as R.E.M, Tom Jones and Arcade Fire.

He is staying in Malta for a fortnight and will add Maltese traditional and local music, communal gatherings and practices as well as għana tradition to his repertoire, helping to preserve their memory and to document them for an international audience.

Read the full story on Times2