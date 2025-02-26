French police said officers killed a man holding knives in each hand after he "threw himself" at them in the northeastern Paris suburbs on Wednesday.

At around 7:00 am police approached "a man sitting at a bus stop with a knife in each hand" in the town of Dugny, Paris police told AFP.

The man "threw himself at them, without saying a word", they said.

One of the officers used an "electroshock weapon" without effect, they said.

Another officer then "used their weapon", wounding the man in the chest.

"CPR was administered until the firemen arrived. Despite the care provided, the man died," the police said.

Local police and the inspectorate responsible for investigating police misconduct, called the IGPN, have both opened a probe.

In 2023, 36 people died as a result of police action, the IGPN says.