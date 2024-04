RELATED STORIES Depardieu behaviour 'shames France': culture minister

French police summoned cinema legend Gerard Depardieu on Monday over suspected incidents of sexual assault to place him in custody for questioning, a police source said.

Police were to question the actor over two women's allegations that he assaulted them - one on a film set in 2014 and the other on another shoot in 2021, the source said, confirming a report by the BFMTV television channel.

More to follow.