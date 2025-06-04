Nicole Croisille, a French singer who sang on the soundtrack of the hit 1966 film A Man and a Woman, has died, her agent told AFP on Wednesday. She was 88.

Croisille died “following a long illness” in Paris during the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Jacques Metges said.

“Until the end, she fought with lots of force and courage,” he added.

Croisille was best known internationally for her work on the film soundtrack of A Man and a Woman, including the solo Today it’s You and several duets.

She was also beloved in France for other hits during the 1970s including Telephone-moi (Call me), Parlez-moi de lui (Tell me about him) and Une femme avec toi (A woman with you).

“I have only sung love songs and I know what I have brought to people,” she said in an interview with Paris Match in 2017.

In addition to singing, Croisille was also a dancer and an actress.