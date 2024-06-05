A French tourist told court on Wednesday she felt "trapped" by a man in a Sliema hostel bedroom who subjected her to indecent “gestures” against her will.

The woman was testifying at the arraignment of Dejan Krstevski, a 24-year-old Macedonian national, who pleaded not guilty to unlawfully holding the alleged victim.

The woman said the alleged ordeal happened on Sunday night.

Her police report triggered criminal investigations that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Assisted by a French-speaking interpreter in court, the woman said she had booked a room at the Sliema hostel for her stay in Malta. However, the allocated room did not meet her expectations and after complaining, the owner promised to change her room.

When that promise did not materialise she decided to pack her bags and leave, seeking alternative accommodation.

Just as she was finishing packing her belongings, a man, who was staying at the hostel, walked into the room which is a shared room with six beds.

The man, whom she identified as the accused, spoke to her while the door to the room was still ajar.

There was some language barrier since neither the stranger nor herself spoke English, explained the witness.

The man then approached the door, shutting it with one hand held behind his back. As he continued to talk, the man ran his hand over his shorts, stroking his private parts while staring at the woman “in a strange manner”.

“I go, I go!” she said, feeling uneasy by his behaviour.

She tried to tell him to move out of the way, gesturing to show that she wanted to leave the room.

But the tall guy standing between two beds, blocked her path.

“I felt trapped,” said the young woman.

“Better not show him that I’m afraid,” she said to herself, trying not to let her panic show, dialling her brother’s number back home.

The stranger stepped back as he realised she was on a video call and the woman could leave the room.

She gave her testimony at the man’s arraignment because she was expected to leave Malta soon.

Following her testimony, the court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, turned down the defence’s request for bail mainly in light of the risk of absconding.

The case continues.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Ilona Schembri was legal aid counsel.