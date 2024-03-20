A group of French tourists following a pilgrimage “in the footsteps of St Paul” were taken round Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria by the founder of the museum, Mgr Joseph Farrugia. The group came from the parish unity of Pélissanne, Lançon, Aurons and La Barben of the Aix-Arles diocese led by Archbishop Christian Louis André Delarbre.

At Il-Ħaġar, the group could appreciate various permanent exhibits, including a replica of the traditional Good Friday procession, the late Joseph Vella’s music compositions, Easter cards and stamps as well as contemporary art.

The group also visited various sites of interest. An exceptional and unexpected event was mass, in French and Maltese, at St George’s basilica, with the participation of the Laudate Pueri choir.

Mgr Farrugia, former archpriest of St George’s basilica, is currently a fidei donum parish priest in France.