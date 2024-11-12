A developer is again trying to get permission to build an apartment block on the lip of Wied il-Għasel, in Mosta, after withdrawing a previous attempt that was slated for refusal.

Emmanuel Camilleri has filed a new planning application seeking to build a five-floor apartment block at a site off Triq Franġisk Mangion. The plot is outside the development zone and is a green area located within a special area of conservation just above Wied il-Għasel, the lush valley that runs through the locality’s main road.

The application, PA/05913/24, is seeking permission to remove the soil and vegetation from the site and excavate it to build garages and a waste room in the basement and construct 10 apartments in the overlying five floors.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has already objected to the application, saying it can find “no justification” for the uptake of more land in the protected valley.

“The proposed development, which would have an evident and direct impact on the cultural and rural landscape is considered excessive and inappropriate at this location,” it noted in its objection.

Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg has also objected to this development, saying further take-up of rural land cannot be justified, particularly when this falls within a protected area.

Dozens of other representations have been made, objecting to the application, with many of them pointing out that this is not the first time the same developer has tried to get permits approved to build on this stretch of land.

In another application filed in 2022 (PA/00376/22), Camilleri sought permission to build a very similar five-floor apartment block at the same location.

That application had similarly drawn a large number of objections from stakeholders, including from conservation group Din l-Art Ħelwa, and was recommended for refusal by the planning directorate. It had been withdrawn by the applicant before a final decision could be made.

The two applications, many objectors opined, are virtually identical, barring a few minor alterations.

The latest application is still awaiting recommendation and is open to representations until November 15.