On October 10, Global College Malta hosted its annual Freshers’ Evening, an event aimed at bridging the gap between students, service providers and potential employers. With over 150 enthusiastic students in attendance, the event provided a valuable platform for networking and professional development.

Students had the opportunity to meet representatives from various service providers and employers, including GO, Move Smart Gym, FCM Travel, Jobs Plus, Big Bon Group, Dizz Group, Konnect, Kavallieri Rugby & Football Club and Get Qualified (Malta Enterprise). Many students actively engaged in conversations, shared their contact details, and distributed their CVs, paving the way for future employment opportunities.

The evening also featured insightful speeches from representatives of Global College Malta and YMCA, focusing on the importance of mental health for students. The discussions highlighted the significance of well-being in the academic journey, ensuring students feel supported as they navigate their studies and career paths.

In addition to networking, the event served as a platform for Global College Malta to announce exciting new courses launched in 2024. Students learned about the Doctorate in Business Administration (MQF 8) and the Diploma in Financial Crime, Compliance, Anti-Money Laundering, and Combating Financing of Terrorism (MQF 5). These new courses reflect the college’s commitment to equipping students with the skills needed for the evolving job market.

Global College Malta is dedicated to fostering strong links with the local industry, creating opportunities for students to connect with professionals who can help shape their futures. Companies interested in collaborating or speaking to our students are encouraged to get in touch.

Prospective students should note that applications for 2025 are now open. For more information, visit gcmalta.edu.mt or call on 21802 1252.

The Freshers’ Evening was a remarkable success, demonstrating the college’s commitment to empowering students and enhancing their career prospects. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes from these connections in the coming months!