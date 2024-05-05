FrezyDerm has launched the innovative, transparent Sun Screen Velvet Face SPF 50+ cream with unique cosmetic behaviour and one-touch application. Thanks to the revolutionary ‘Second Skin’ technology, its innovative composition leaves a velvety feeling on the skin, offering a matte look for six hours by absorbing sebum and softening the appearance of wrinkles.

Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and gluten-free, its transparent, non-greasy texture does not leave a white cast and makes it an excellent base for make-up. The cream prevents signs of photoageing and protects against discolouration caused by exposure to the sun.

Leaves a velvety feeling on the skin

Sun Screen Velvet is also available as Sun Screen Color Velvet Face SPF50+ or SPF30. The tinted sunscreen melts into the skin, providing high protection from UV rays, while unifying the skin tone by covering dark spots, scars and other imperfections. The tint matches all skin tones thanks to ‘smart pigments’ present in the formulation. The sunscreen offers perfect, discreet coverage and flawless, even complexion.

Both formulas are dermatologically tested. The Sun Screen Velvet sunscreen filters do not penetrate the deeper layers of the skin, do not enter the bloodstream and are not detected in sew water, thus protecting the marine environment.

They are available at all leading pharmacies and are exclusively distributed by A.M. Mangion Ltd. For more information, call +356 2397 6000 or visit www.ammangion.com.mt.