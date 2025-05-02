An abandoned tract of land in Santa Luċija that was previously inaccessible to the public has been brought to life and transformed by Project Green into Ġnien l-Iskultura.

The site, which spans approximately 2,300 square metres, cost €1 million to renovate and features oriental structures that complement Serenity Garden next to it, with an iron bridge crossing a koi pond.

Speaking at the inauguration of the garden, Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli said the project was a testament to the ongoing work being translated into quality green spaces within the community.

This is the second garden created in Santa Luċija, following Ġnien Sembjożi which Ambjent Malta developed last year.

