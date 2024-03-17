AI is the defining technology of our time, with endless possibilities for any organisation, business or individual.

“Maybe, AI is also our only chance to solve some of society’s greatest challenges,” Kristina Tikhonova, Microsoft’s general manager for southeast Europe, said.

“AI is not just another tech buzzword, but a transformative force set to shape how we think, work and live, not only in technology but everywhere, and certain problems cannot be solved without AI.

“Yes, there has been a lot of talk on how AI can help write our e-mails and presentations, and perhaps the overall approach has been slightly more playful. But if we look closer, we will see that AI can truly apply everywhere, from complex problem-solving of businesses and organisations regardless of their size and maturity, to some of the greatest challenges we face, including climate change, natural disasters, healthcare issues, drug discovery and more.”

She added: “Personally, the greatest value of AI is that it enables people to focus where it matters to create more value. And to address gender biases too!”

Women currently represent only four per cent of the global workforce in the field of AI – a disparity which underscores the urgent need for greater inclusion, diversity and opportunities for women to contribute to AI innovation and shape its future.

“AI can address gender disparity not only by mitigating biases but also by creating more jobs for women. Additionally, it can contribute to improving the retention of female employees as well as to enhancing interactions that impact employees’ sense of inclusion,” Tikhonova pointed out.

A McKinsey report highlights how women could benefit from more productive and better-paying work if they are empowered to make the necessary transitions between professions and sectors.

“These are the areas which Microsoft prioritises and is active in, both in-house and externally. Skilling women in AI is hugely important but as societal biases persist, fostering confidence, advocating for mentorships and supporting career discussions are essential,” she said.

Leading by example

Microsoft has created Employee Resource Groups (ERG) that connect, support and nurture diverse communities of employees. They offer scholarships, mentorships and leadership development programmes for women and other under-represented groups in the tech industry.

“Microsoft Learn offers certification opportunities, with 86 per cent of women in IT positions holding at least one certification. This confirms the impact of continuous learning on professional development,” Tikhonova said.

To inspire the next generation, Microsoft women volunteer actively in the DigiGirlz programme, introducing young girls to diverse tech career opportunities.

“The journey towards gender equality at work, however, remains ongoing and requires the collective effort of the entire industry.”

Tikhonova noted how Microsoft’s commitment to generative AI innovation and the democratisation of new technologies aligns with Malta’s forward-thinking approach for early adoption.

“The goal is to ensure wide access to technological advancements. We are part of this collaborative effort, with the government leading the digital ‒ I would even dare to say AI transformation ‒ through an ‘innovation-first’ strategy and ‘Cloud-first’ policy. This is a progressive stance that contributes to economic growth and sets the foundations for Malta to become a cutting-edge technology hub.”

But are there real benefits for citizens?

Tikhonova outlines that Malta’s public sector can strategically leverage AI to enhance citizen welfare by streamlining operations and improving service delivery.

“We are already seeing the successful deployment of AI in neighbouring countries such as Greece where its government was one of the first in Europe to introduce generative AI with Microsoft as part of its strategic plan to make the public sector more accessible, effective, sustainable and people-centred,” she said.

“When it was launched, this daily AI companion for Greece’s citizens experienced a staggering 26,000 interactions within the first 24 hours. Imagine the ease, speed and quality of service for all citizens along with civil servants now free to focus on more complex-solving issues.”

She adds that true democratisation of AI, however, “happens when anyone can benefit from it, including businesses of any sector, size or maturity such as SME’s and start-ups”.

She gives as an example a small company that might not be able to afford a full-fledged cybersecurity team.

“Our Security Copilot would be a perfect fit – leveraging all the benefits of generative AI and applying them for cybersecurity, making it possible even for those with less training and experience to deliver significant cyber-defence.

“AI can bring industry transformation through enhanced efficiency and automation, data-driven insights and decision-making, personalisation and customer experience, autonomous systems and robotics, natural language processing, cybersecurity and threat detection, smart cities and infrastructure. The scenarios are endless.”

Referring to the concept of responsible AI, Tikhonova noted how Microsoft’s being at the forefront of the AI race enabled the company to deliver on the AI promise, not just by providing the technology but also by doing so responsibly.

“I think this is one of the greatest challenges in developing AI and the spirit with which we are designing products, such as Copilot, to be our everyday AI companions to help us research, learn, write, design and code, responsibly!

“Our key objective is to empower every person and every organisation to achieve more. AI not only unlocks creativity, but it also levels up skills and reduces time-consuming tasks. And the beauty of all this is that the benefits of AI apply to any small businesses, any start-ups, and to all citizens.”