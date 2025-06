Tucked away near Montekristo Estate at Rulina Fun Park, rests a brightly painted aircraft with a forgotten past. Delivered in 1983 to Widerøe, Norway’s largest regional airline, this de Havilland Canada DHC-7, more commonly known as a Dash 7, is not just any Dash 7. It is the exact same aircraft (former registration LN-WFG), that once played a vital role in Norway’s aviation history.

