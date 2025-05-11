Dante reserved a special place in hell for lawyers, considering them fraudulent counsellors. Out of his nine circles of hell, with the Devil at the bottom, lawyers were in the eighth. Popular sentiment today still views lawyers as treacherous: a lawyer’s word is not to be trusted.

Nevertheless, lawyers are an important part of the justice system, many appearing daily before judicial authorities to represent their clients’ interests. At the same time. It is also almost taken for granted that lawyers are authorised by their clients to represent them. But what if this is questioned?

Recently, the Court of Appeal had the opportunity to delve into the question of whether lawyers must show a written power of attorney (‘prokura’, in Maltese) to file a court case on behalf of clients who are not present in Malta. The case was Dr Tonio Azzopardi nomine vs MAPFRE Middlesea plc delivered on 8 April 2025. It studied the extent to which a lawyer’s word can be taken for granted.

The facts of the case were as follows. Dr Azzopardi had filed a case in Malta on behalf of his client, an individual resident in Denmark, against MAPFRE. Azzopardi’s client had been involved in a serious traffic accident on Great Siege Road, Valletta, on 20 October 2014 and wanted MAPFRE to make good the damages she had suffered. MAPFRE was the insurer of the vehicle involved in the traffic accident.

Legal questions arose and the court case was filed. Since the client was no longer in Malta, Dr Azzopardi swore the application needed to begin the proceedings on his client’s behalf. One of the pleas raised by the defendant was that Dr Azzopardi had to prove that he had been authorised by his client to swear the application and file the case.

The First Hall of the Civil Court disagreed with MAPFRE because it noted that MAPFRE was well aware that Dr Azzopardi was corresponding with it as his client’s representative before the case was filed. Furthermore, a written power of attorney was submitted as evidence by Dr Azzopardi during the proceedings, on 6 July 2022.

Before the Court of Appeal, MAPFRE reiterated its arguments about the lack of authorisation to file the case at the time it was filed, arguing that one must differentiate between a general mandate given by a client to his lawyer to safeguard his legal interests and a special mandate given by the client for his lawyer to initiate court proceedings. It insisted that no evidence was brought that Dr Azzopardi was authorised by his client to file the proceedings since the power of attorney was exhibited weeks after the case was filed. It asked the court to not take lightly a situation where one person takes an oath on behalf of another without evidence of prior authorisation.

The Court of Appeal therefore entered into a detailed examination of when and how the law allows lawyers to file court proceedings on behalf of clients, including clients not present in Malta, and whether proof in writing of authorisation is required.

The court began by noting that general law regulating mandates provides that a mandate can be verbal as well as tacit, and that there is no law requiring that a mandate to initiate court proceedings on another’s behalf must be in writing.

However, in the absence of a written power of attorney, there must be evidence that the mandate was given, either verbally or tacitly. The law also recognises the mandatary’s implied power to file judicial proceedings on behalf of the mandator, provided the mandator is absent from Malta. This applies equally to lawyers and non-lawyers.

Given the facts of the case, the court said it was convinced that sufficient proof of an implied mandate between Azzopardi and his client was present.

However, the court did not stop there. It added that, contrary to ordinary persons receiving mandates from others to initiate court proceedings, Dr Azzopardi was a lawyer. As a duly warranted lawyer, he had taken the oath of office and loyalty as required by law, which meant that the court could legitimately assume that he would not take the court for a ride and pretend to be authorised to initiate court proceedings on his client’s behalf. In other words, there was an assumption that the lawyer was acting prudently and in good faith.

The court highlighted that a lawyer has a semi-public quality and is vested by the State with special and delicate functions in the justice system, which means he can be believed when he states that he had received a brief from his client to open court proceedings. Indeed, the lawyer’s very declaration should be sufficient proof even without a written power of attorney. Contrary to Dante’s belief, the court concluded that a lawyer’s word was, indeed, enough to go by.

This judgment is a rare insight into the way the courts view the lawyers who appear before them every day. It confirms the role lawyers play in the justice system and the trust placed in them, to the extent that they are presumed not to be fooling around with the courts when they file cases before them. Implicitly, it also recognises how severe a betrayal of that trust could be, since the entire court system is predicated upon lawyers doing their work diligently, with full loyalty to the court as well as their clients.

David Chetcuti Dimech is a junior associate at Azzopardi, Borg and Associates Advocates.