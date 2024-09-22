25th Sunday of ordinary time. Today’s readings: Wisdom 2:12,17-20; James 3:16–4:3; Mark 9:30-37

Narcissism. Psychologists have made us more aware of this phenomenon which wreaks havoc in many relationships. Those who have had to face the predicament of living with a narcissist often bear the wounds of this brutal force. Narcissists are, by definition, engrossed with themselves and usually treat those closest to them like scum, simultaneously retaining a semblance of kindness and friendliness with outsiders. While lording it over others is the order of the day in a narcissist’s closest relationships, the Lord and Master of all bids us to embrace an attitude that is diametrically opposed to this one. “Anyone who wants to be first must be the very last, and the servant of all” (Mk 9,35).

Many in society often choose a path to success that involves showcasing their strengths, gaining recognition and influencing others. Fame and power become part of the game, as is often evident in their preoccupation with the impression other people have of them. Creating an image of being sharp, impeccable and smart becomes a main concern. St Augustine once used the expression incurvatus in se to describe a person who is bent over himself or herself, hence denoting a tendency to be engrossed with oneself. Such a stance obviously keeps others out of the picture.

SpaceX has just managed to take the first civilian for a walk in space. Needless to say, he was a billionaire who afforded the very expensive trip. The news is fascinating, but it still pales in comparison with the truly good news that the Son of God left his glorious abode in order to set his foot on Earth, becoming a simple human being like all of us. In so doing, he was choosing self-giving over self-gratification, service to others over a spirit of domination, humility over pride. Indeed, he presented himself as a servant, going so far as to wash his disciples’ feet. A slave or servant does not arouse fear in anyone. It is in this way that Jesus approached humanity so that his presence would put no one to flight.

Servant Leadership, by Robert K. Greenleaf

Robert K. Greenleaf wrote a book called Servant Leadership: A Journey into the Nature of Legitimate Power and Greatness. The term servant leadership that he coined denotes a mindset where the well-being of others is given the highest priority. Serving others takes precedence over ambition and authority. Indeed, this is a Christian concept down to its roots as it emulates the way Jesus related to his disciples. It is refreshing to note that modern leadership theory is giving significant attention to this model of leadership, highlighting the necessity of putting others first. In the maritime world, it is the reason why honour and responsibility place a duty on the captain of a sinking ship to be the last one to abandon the vessel.

Like all true leaders, Jesus led by example. Though he possesses titles such as Messiah, King of Kings, Lord of Lords, Good Shepherd and Rabbi, he chose to exercise these roles in the spirit of today’s gospel, namely by being a servant of all; not just of a few, of the ones it is pleasant to serve, but simply of all. It is striking that, particularly in Orthodox iconography, Jesus’ resurrection is not depicted as an ascent out of the tomb – as is the case with Piero della Francesca’s representation of this event – but as a descent into the underworld where Jesus breaks open the doors of Hades in order to set humanity free. Bronzino’s painting of the resurrection (Christ in Limbo) is another work of art that exudes the same attitude of Christ whose victory is at the service of humanity. If only we could follow in his footsteps! Imagine a world where the primary focus of each person was the well-being of others!

stefan.m.attard@gmail.com