I knew a Greek Orthodox diplomat stationed abroad who had a tiny car that lacked the executive touch one would associate with his profession. But his car had a story to tell. It had been used to transport none other than a very prominent patriarch. That was enough reason for the diplomat to resist parting company with his vehicle. Simon Peter had Jesus himself on his boat, but he was still unaware of the stature and magnificence of the person who had asked him for a little ride on the Lake of Galilee.

An exhausted and frustrated Simon Peter had been fishing all night and had caught nothing. He could imagine the disappointment evident on his wife’s face when he returned home empty-handed: what a failure; nothing for the family; get yourself another job. So he reluctantly obeyed the Lord who directed him to pull out and cast his heavy nets again. It must have been seconds later that they had fish up to their knees and that Peter’s boat and another one were about to sink. Peter’s excitement soon turned into awe, and his amazement at the miracle became an acknowledgement of his sinfulness.

Differing significantly from the experience of Isaiah, who received his calling in the Temple, the Gospel account shows how a boat covered in fish scales and blood, with its wet nets, weather-beaten sails, and its smell of fish, became the holy ground where the master spoke to a fisherman’s heart. Jesus did not specifically ask Peter to follow him. After the miraculous catch of fish, he only told him not to fear and pointed to the great mission he would accomplish.

The Chosen, by Chaim Potok

In Chaim Potok’s novel The Chosen, the young, intelligent Danny Saunders finds it difficult to follow in the footsteps of his father, the Hasidic rabbi Reb Saunders. Not only does he refuse to become a rabbi, but he shaves his beard and cuts off his earlocks, two outward signs of Hasidic Jews.

Simon Peter’s reluctance to be associated with Jesus stemmed from the awareness of his own unworthiness: “Go away from me, Lord; I am a sinful man!” The Lord’s encouraging reassurance was all Simon Peter needed to feel ready and willing to follow the one who chose him.

Just over three decades ago, a young man attended a special prayer meeting at St Julian’s parish church. The person leading the session had impressive spiritual gifts. At one point, the man felt a hand being placed on his shoulder from behind. He turned around to see who it was, but realised that no one behind him had done it. At that very moment, the meeting’s leader said Jesus was calling someone to the priesthood. After a silent pause, he pointed towards the church’s upper section where the man was standing a considerable distance away. The man, who has since become a priest, told me that the leader was pointing exactly at him! He could not escape the fact that it was him the Lord was calling.

Donald Trump chose Elon Musk and others as his closest associates. At the same time, the film Conclave was showing in the cinemas. Some criticised the film because in it, the pope elected did not seem fully in line with Church regulations. Yet, the Lord chooses not only popes, clerics or religious. Like Peter’s smelly boat, the most mundane of situations could become that special place where the Lord gently invites you to pull out into the deep and follow him more closely and seriously.

