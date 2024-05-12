Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord. Today’s readings: Acts 1:1-11; Ephesians 1:17-23; Mark 16:15-20

The Christian religion has a penchant for formulating irrational doctrines and then expecting the faithful to believe them no questions asked. Or so it seems, anyway. Take today’s feast, the Ascension of Jesus into heaven.

Any science-minded person would scoff at such an affirmation. “Sure, Jesus took off on a cloud defying the laws of gravity! And what about Lavoisier’s Law of the Conservation of Mass? And where did he go? Straight into deep space? Pull the other one!” a cynic might retort.

(Someone might also add that that is at least carbon-neutral, compared to the ginormous footprint of a rocket launch, which would be about 200 to 300 tons of CO2 – but that’s beside the point here.)

To be sure, truths such as the one we are celebrating today were never meant to be read through the lenses of Descartes rationality and Bacon’s scientific method. A Japanese friend of mine just could not understand why we “westerners”, as he called us Europeans, need to analyse everything rationally and throw out what we cannot wrap our heads around. “Just accept things as they are,” he often used to challenge me, “and you will see how you will discover an altogether different perspective upon life.”

This is what the Canadian philosopher, Charles Taylor, meant when he said that for the past five centuries or so we have been living in a “flattened”, “disenchanted” world, in which we have thrust God to the margins of our consciousness.

The witty vintage Guinness advert “I’ve never tried it because I don’t like it!” seems applicable here. It is only when we dare to have the humility to allow ourselves to be overtaken by the mystery that we can perhaps start grasping something of it.

In ascending into heaven, Jesus tore open the heavens once and for all. He did not distance himself from creation, rather, he immersed himself more deeply into humanity, indeed into the whole cosmos, in a very practical and tangible way.

In Paul’s letter to the Ephesians chosen for today we read “The one who descended is also the one who ascended far above all the heavens, that he might fill all things.”

In the same letter we read that the Lord gave to all different gifts as prophets, apostles, evangelists, pastors, teachers and other ministries too. Together they form the Body of Christ.

News that the number of priests and of new vocations to religious life is decreasing might be discouraging at first blush. However, we must also acknowledge there are also a number of Christians who, upon noticing this lack, are feeling compelled to respond to the calling of co-responsibility in the Church with many different gifts.

I often meet people who are recognising that they are being entrusted with the mission of collaborating with others in the Church to continue bringing forward the mission of Christ.

Ethics, by Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Dietrich Bonhoeffer considered responsibility one of the most important aspects of the life of a disciple of Christ. In a particularly enlightening piece in his Ethics, the Lutheran theologian writes: “The father acts for the children, working for them, caring for them, interceding, fighting and suffering for them. Thus in a real sense he is their deputy.” He continues: “He is not an isolated individual, but he combines in himself the selves of a number of human beings.”

This is what Jesus did throughout his earthly ministry. He was our deputy, so to speak, standing in for us in our weakness and fragility, paying the price in our stead for our own sinfulness. Now, after his ascension into heaven, we, the Church, take on this responsibility on his behalf.

With Christ’s departure from earth the responsibility incumbent upon every Christian is translated into faithful works of truth, justice, goodness, and beauty, at the service of humankind.

Here I am Lord, send me.

