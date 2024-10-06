27th Sunday in ordinary time. Today’s readings: Genesis 2:18-24; Psalms 128:1-2, 3, 4-5, 6; Hebrews 2:9-11; Mark 10:2-16

The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve, by Stephen Greenblatt

Stephen Greenblatt’s The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve (2017) traces the evolution of the biblical narrative of Adam and Eve through history, theology, literature, and the arts, illustrating its profound influence on Western thought. Starting with Genesis, he examines cultural and existential themes related to human nature, gender, free will, and mortality, and delves into its various interpretations and impact on literature, theo­logy, art, and philosophy throughout history.

As a literary historian, Greenblatt argues that this biblical account fundamentally shapes Western ideas about humanity. Through a historical progression – from Augustine to Darwin, and modern psychology and philosophy – he shows that though the narrative was questioned in the Enlightenment and lost credibility with the rise of empirical science, it still influences discussions about human identity, gender roles and morality. Greenblatt’s multidisciplinary approach reveals that the narrative continues to address relevant questions about human origins, mortality, the tension between ignorance and knowledge, and humanity’s ongoing quest for purpose.

Today’s first reading focuses on the creation of Eve (life), where God observes: “it is not good for the man (Adam, human being or human species) to be alone. I will make a suitable partner for him.” Traditional Judeo-Christian interpretation emphasises the idea of heterosexual union in marriage as divinely ordained, with specific gender roles. Progressive theologians view the passage as highlighting a broader human need for connection, advocating for a modern understanding of relationships that reflects equality, diversity, and individual autonomy. These interpretations need not be mutually exclusive, as both emphasise the relational nature of human beings, created in the image and likeness of God.

Man and Woman He Created Them. A Theology of the Body, by Pope John Paul II

In his Theology of the Body, St Pope John Paul II explores the concept of human fulfilment in relationships, focusing on how men and women find their true purpose and fulfilment through their relationships with others, particularly in the context of marriage, but also in broader human interactions. His reflections centre on human dignity, love, sexuality, and the value of the embodied person. He speaks about Adam’s awareness of an “original solitude”, which is not just a physical state but a spiritual awareness of the need for relationship and community. By our very nature, we are not meant to be isolated. St Pope John Paul II says humans are not meant for isolation; fulfilment comes through relationships – first with God, and then with others. It is by recognising the other that Adam acknowledges himself as fully alive (Eve).

Feminist biblical scholar Phyllis Trible supports this idea, arguing that a close reading of the creation narrative reveals a mutual partnership between man and woman, that can serve as a basis for gender equality. Liberal theologians also argue that Genesis is more about companionship than rigid gender roles, cautioning against interpretations based on inflexible biologism. Luc Sels, rector of the Catholic University of Leuven, addressed Pope Francis on September 27, calling for a reassessment of the Church’s stance on gender issues and the roles stemming from them.

Existential philosopher and theologian Paul Tillich also contends that, as relational beings, our well-being is deeply connected to our relationships with others in equality, love, and justice. Both the Letter to the Hebrews and the Gospel of Mark underscore today the importance of just relationships.

The Letter to the Hebrews speaks of how God relates to humanity through Christ, our “brother”, all intent at bringing us to fulfilment in glory. In Mark’s Gospel, then, Jesus warns against “hardness of hearts”, leading to unjust divisions. Jesus’s way of interacting with the little ones, embodied by children, emphasises that just relationships are an all-embracing blessing, underscoring the significance of compassionate empowerment and justice in human interactions, as qualities of God’s reign.

