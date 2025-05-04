3rd Sunday of Easter. Today’s readings: Acts 5,27b-32.40b-41; Revelations 5,11-14; John 21,1-19

Since the demise of Pope John Paul II, it has become customary to announce a pope’s death by saying that he “has returned to the Father’s house”. These words were used again recently, the day Pope Francis passed away.

In all honesty, this expression does not sit comfortably with me. Though the imagery is beautiful, a “return” to the Father’s house was eminently Christ’s prerogative, for only he had been sent from heaven by the Father in order to redeem the world.

One could, however, understand the expression as used with reference to a pope or any human being in the light of the Church’s teachings related to the concepts of exitus and reditus. All creation has come forth from God (exitus) and will return to God (reditus).

Irrespective of the language used to describe a pope’s transit to our eternal home, his ministry on earth is of utmost importance, as seen in today’s gospel where Jesus has a tête-à-tête with the first leader of the Church.

Jesus had no inhibitions when it came to speaking about personal and profound love

One early morning on the still shores of Galilee, Jesus appeared to the disciples who, having forgotten their call to preach the Gospel to the nations, returned to their nets and boats. Yet, after his resurrection, the one who had told Peter the fisherman that he would be a fisher of men, did not hesitate to cause him to make an abundant catch of sea creatures.

Anyone who has had the opportunity to scuba dive in some diving mecca, like the Maldives or West Papua, would be impressed by the variety and abundance of fish that fill the seas.

The Lord of creation impressed his apostles by making a huge amount of fish available to them in the blink of an eye. The act itself was symbolic of the more important activity of bringing innumerable men and women into the folds of the Christian community through their preaching.

Like a wounded and betrayed lover wishing to be assured that, despite his or her spouse’s unfaithfulness, they are still loved, Jesus asks Peter a simple yet uncomfortable question – “Do you love me?” (Jn 21,15-17). Would men in the Semitic context of 2,000 years ago speak so freely about their love for each other? Probably.

In The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate, Gary Chapman claims that such verbal expressions of affection are only one type of love language with which not all individuals can easily communicate. Evidently, Jesus had no inhibitions when it came to speaking about personal and profound love.

Here we go beyond gender dynamics. Human beings are usually drawn to love members of a specific gender affectionately and intimately. Jesus transcends such boundaries, intensely loving men and women alike.

In the gospel, Jesus asks Peter three times if he loves him, echoing Peter’s threefold denial and offering him a chance for restoration. He does not request apologies, tears of repentance or promises to never err again. Like a craving beggar, Jesus asks Peter to verbally and sincerely express his love for him, thereby helping him renew his covenantal fidelity towards him.

Only a few days ago, Pope Francis’s funeral was celebrated, marking the end of the ministry of a worthy successor of Peter. During his papacy, he impressed the world with the way he presented Christianity in a disarming simplicity, showing all along that a relationship with Christ can and must be expressed in practical and tangible ways in the concrete love shown to others and the natural world.

As we eagerly await the result of the conclave, it will be a true blessing to the Church and the world at large if the next successor of Peter could in truth say to Jesus: “Lord, you know everything, you know that I love you” (Jn 21,17).

