Today’s readings: Acts 2:1-11; Psalm 104:1-34; Galatians 5:16-25; John 15:26-27; 16:12-15.

In the Divina Commedia, Dante Alighieri takes his readers through a journey of atonement from personal and collective sin to purification and recreation in the company of Virgil and Beatrice. The journey from Hell to Paradise unfolds in seven days, precisely during Holy Week of the Jubilee Year of Redemption in 1300. Dante is in a critical and miserable phase of his life, where he ended up “in an obscure thicket, the straightforward path being lost.” From the disconcerting state he finds himself in, a deep longing for transformation and regeneration to new life arises in his heart.

As he journeys in the three realms of the afterlife, he comes across the eighth circle of Hell where, among others, the fraudsters and the corrupt are thrown into 10 evil-sack ditches. In the third ditch, Dante encounters delinquents stuck head down on top of others, into innumerable holes in the ground similar to baptismal fonts, feet stuck out of the holes, sporting tongues of fire on their soles. These are the infamous simoniacs who transaction that which is sacred.

Strictly speaking the sin of simony refers to Simon Magus’ attempt to merchandise spiritual power for him to exploit. Simony can also be associated with undue financial interest combined with a lack of moral character in public office, where that which is sacrosanct in the political sphere for the good of the body politic is inverted for personal profit, like Dante’s reprobates with their heads down feet up in a pit hole. The eighth circle inverts the sacred imagery of tongues of fire on the heads of the disciples of the Christ on Pentecost Sunday, designating tongues of fire on the soles of the infamous politico-religious mercenaries of his time. In Canto XIX, Dante particularly lashes out fierceful to courageously denounce the corrupt practices of popes who in the context of the Middle-Ages were political leaders as much as religious ones.

Simony can also be associated with undue financial interest combined with a lack of moral character in public office, where that which is sacrosanct in the political sphere for the good of the body politic is inverted for personal profit

Corruption, avarice, greed, fraud, extortion and all the ramifications of such evil practices by rapacious mercenaries – whoever they might be – invert the social order into disorder, maliciously leading the polity into error, untruth and ruin. Such behaviour and mindset inverts the order of things, to the extent that “they call evil good, and good evil; putting darkness for light, and light for darkness; putting bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter” believing their own lies.

St Paul’s letter to the Galatians, proclaimed as second reading in the Pentecost liturgy of the day, warns against these works of corruption, enlisting all sorts of immorality and acts of selfishness which are unlawful, and which sooner or later will be judged by the transgressed law, like unquenching fire burning their soles. “I warn you, as I warned you before,” admonishes the Apostle, “that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

Conversely, the Spirit of God, who sets aflame minds and hearts, is “the Spirit of truth” who “guides to all truth”. It is the Spirit of love, generosity, self-control and all virtuous qualities which ennoble the human person and society. “Against such,” the Apostle tells us “there is no law”, as they constitute the mark of those who have crucified their corruptible flesh to live by the Spirit of God and follow the path of righteousness in Christ.

The Spirit who is “solace in the midst of woe”, the “most blessed Light” shining within our hearts, filling “our inmost being” is invoked today as a reminder that where the Holy Spirit is rejected, “we have naught, nothing good in deed or thought, nothing free from taint of ill”. In this particular moment of our history may all awaken to the indwelling Spirit and courageously be agents of renewal within Church and nation.

Come Holy Spirit “heal our wounds, our strength renew; guide the steps that go astray”.

charlo.camilleri@um.edu.mt