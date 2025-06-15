Trinity Sunday. Today’s readings: Proverbs 8:22-31; Psalm 8:4-9; Romans 5:1-5; John 16:12-15

Anatheism {Returning to God after God}, by Richard Kearney.

Commitment to truth is a risky “matter of existential transformation” argues Richard Kearney in Anatheism {Returning to God after God}, (2010). As a philosopher and theologian, Kearney explores how ‘The God Question’ can be revisited in the post-secular age, after the twilight of both theism and secularism.

Kearney rejects both a return to the God of institutional religion as much as he dismisses leaping into atheism, to propose a third way. He engages with major ‘death of God’ thinkers Nietzsche, Freud, Heidegger, Marx and Feuerbach, alongside voices such as Marion, Péguy and Ricoeur, and texts from various religious traditions, to open up the space of possibility for a new hermeneutics or interpretation of the sacred phenomenon.

Anatheism, is a “wager” says Kearney, a risky act of saying yes again to the possibility of God in an age marked by afflictions, trauma, absence, doubt and despair (from de-esperare, doing away with hope). A key attitude suggested by Kearney is that of dispossession; a relinquishing of the need to dominate the sacred, the divine, ultimate truth through analytical thinking and dogma.

Kearney notes that both theistic and atheistic attempts to master the divine, through ratiocination, have indeed failed to respond to the existential and spiritual needs of humanity. Hence, as an antidote to dogmatism and nihilism, he proposes anatheism as the way of transformative openness, trust and hospitality vis-à-vis otherness, namely “the God who may be” in the other crossing our path.

Faith grants us access to divine grace (God’s life in us) where love is not merely felt but ‘poured into our hearts’. In the apostle’s thought, this happens precisely in the ‘affliction’ of our liminal state where we undergo a radical transformation

More than the pascalian logical calculation bet, Kearney proposes an ethical act that puts us into question in taking the risk of concretely reaching out to the stranger who comes. The leap here is not that of blind assent to ideologies but an embracing of liminality and vulnerability as revelatory spaces of the truth of divine presence. From this perspective, truth is not just a proposition to be accepted but an ongoing engagement with what continually reveals itself through the story of our experiences, guiding us to fulfilment.

Kearney’s anatheistic proposal, particularly around how truth is revealed gradually as an unfolding event in and through relationships, resonates with Jesus’s portrayal of the Spirit as the one who guides “to all truth. Not speak on their own, but will speak what is heard, and will declare to you the things that are coming.”

In Jesus’s view, divine truth is revealed within the trinitarian relational space. The Spirit leads us to the God who is in Christ and to Christ who is in God. In this trinitarian framework and paradigm, truth is not an intellectually possessed abstraction, but a presence received and welcomed through listening; an ethical disposition towards the other.

In St Paul’s letter to the Romans, the apostle articulates that faith grants us access to divine grace (God’s life in us) where love is not merely felt but “poured into our hearts”. In the apostle’s thought, this happens precisely in the “affliction” of our liminal state where we undergo a radical transformation. In that space we discover endurance, rise into hope and dwell in the Spirit-filled, deep-seated peace that lies within us. Truth is here not the possession of knowledge but a being-possessed by the Spirit, that indwelling presence who, as Proverbs 8 affirms, transcends time and space, abiding in all things, always and everywhere.

In practice this means embracing the risk of a faith lived as everyday compassion: placing the vulnerable and the liminal at the heart of a politics that upholds human dignity through care, hospitality, justice and mercy. These become revelatory spaces of “the God who may be” in the other, where shared wounds open the risk and the possibility of hoping again.

charlo.camilleri@um.edu.mt